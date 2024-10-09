Vedanta board meeting to consider dividend cancelled

Vedanta Ltd informed the exchanges on Wednesday that its scheduled board meeting for the day was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. The meeting was originally planned to discuss the fourth interim dividend for FY25.
"We withdraw the notice of board meeting proposed to be held on October 9, and accordingly the meeting hereby stands cancelled," the company said in a filing.
