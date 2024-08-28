Vedanta board to consider third interim dividend for FY25 on September 2: Record date fixed

Vedanta Ltd announced on Wednesday, August 28 that its board will meet next week to consider and approve the third interim dividend for the current financial year (2024-25). The board meeting is scheduled to take place on September 2, and the record date for the dividend is fixed as September 10, 2024.

“...the meeting of the board of directors of the company is proposed to be scheduled on Monday to consider and approve the third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2024-25,” said the Anil-Agarwal-led metals-to-mining conglomerate in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Vedanta Ltd. had approved a second interim dividend of ₹4 per share for the current fiscal year in July. The mining major has a significant fundraise worth ₹30,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), offer for sale (OFS) and dividend to pursue further deleveraging and growth.