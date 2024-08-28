Hello User
Vedanta board to consider third interim dividend for FY25 on September 2: Record date fixed

Vedanta board to consider third interim dividend for FY25 on September 2: Record date fixed

Nikita Prasad

  • Vedanta's board meeting is scheduled to take place on September 2, and the record date for the dividend is fixed as September 10, 2024.

Vedanta said its board will meet next week to consider the dividend

Vedanta Ltd announced on Wednesday, August 28 that its board will meet next week to consider and approve the third interim dividend for the current financial year (2024-25). The board meeting is scheduled to take place on September 2, and the record date for the dividend is fixed as September 10, 2024.

“...the meeting of the board of directors of the company is proposed to be scheduled on Monday to consider and approve the third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2024-25," said the Anil-Agarwal-led metals-to-mining conglomerate in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Vedanta Ltd. had approved a second interim dividend of 4 per share for the current fiscal year in July. The mining major has a significant fundraise worth 30,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), offer for sale (OFS) and dividend to pursue further deleveraging and growth.

Proceeds from the 8,500-crore QIP of Vedanta Ltd, Hindustan Zinc's OFS of 3,200 crore, and 5,100 crore from the second interim dividend, coupled with existing cash reserves of 13,000 crore, will lead to the creation of a 30,000-crore after the conglomerare receives all the funds.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
