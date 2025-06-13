Vedanta board meeting next week to consider interim dividend. Check record date and other details

Dividend stocks: Metals and mining major Vedanta's board is slated to meet next week on June 18 to consider its first interim dividend of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

In an exchange filing after the market trading hours on Friday, Vedanta said, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) is proposed to be scheduled on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, to consider and approve the First Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26."

The company has fixed the interim dividend record date as June 24 to determine to eligible shareholders for the said payout.

Vedanta Dividend History Anil Aggarwal-led Vedanta is one of the high dividend-paying stocks, with a dividend yield of 7.09%. According to Trendlyne data, in the last 12 months, Vedanta has declared dividends amounting to ₹32.50 apiece.

The last dividend announced by Vedanta was of ₹8.50 apiece, with the record date of December 24, 2024.

Earlier this week, its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc had declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per share, resulting in a windfall of ₹2,680 crore for Vedanta.

The company recently announced raising funds via non-convertible debentures to the tune of ₹5,000 crore. Vedanta's board on May 30 “considered and approved issuance of Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) on a private placement basis (upto 5,00,000 nos. of face value ₹ 1,00,000/- each) aggregating upto ₹ 5,000 Crores.”