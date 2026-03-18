Vedanta board to meet on this date to consider third interim dividend for FY26

Vedanta's board will meet on March 23 to consider the third interim dividend for 2025-26. The record date for shareholder entitlement is set for March 28, 2026. The trading window will close from March 19 to March 25, 2026. 

A Ksheerasagar
Published18 Mar 2026, 10:29 PM IST
Vedanta board to meet on this date to consider third interim dividend for FY26
Vedanta board to meet on this date to consider third interim dividend for FY26(REUTERS)

Mining giant Vedanta said its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Monday, March 23, to consider and approve the third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2025–26, the company said in its regulatory filing today.

Further, the company informed investors that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, has been fixed as Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The trading window will remain closed for all designated persons from Thursday, March 19, 2026, till Wednesday, March 25, 2026, the filing showed.

Vedanta follows the practice of disbursing part of its quarterly and annual profits, providing investors with an opportunity to benefit from dividend income, along with capital appreciation.

According to Trendlyne data, Vedanta has declared an equity dividend amounting to 23 per share in the last 12 months and has declared a total of 45 dividends since 2003. The company last announced an 16 interim dividend in August 2025, and prior to this, it had announced an 7 interim dividend in June.

At the current share price of 679 apiece, Vedanta's dividend yield stands at 3.39%.

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Vedanta Q3 results 2026

For the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26), the company reported a 60.9% jump in profit attributable to its owners, to 5,710 crore from 3,547 crore in the same period the previous year. The total revenue rose 19% to 45,899 crore from 38,529 crore in Q3FY25.

The metal giant's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 15,171 crore, up 34.4% on a year-on-year basis. Vedanta's total expenses stood at 18,916 crore, up 31.7% from the same quarter of the previous year, when the expenses were 14,361 crore.

Also Read | Miniratna PSU Mishra Dhatu declares 8.50% interim dividend. Check record date
Also Read | RBI relaxes dividend rules for banks, keeps capital discipline intact

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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