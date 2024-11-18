Markets
Vedanta’s tangled debt, dividends, demerger: Where do shareholders stand?
Puja Tayal 8 min read 18 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Vedanta is juggling debt, dividends and a demerger, and achieving the right balance of the three could unlock value for shareholders. We explore the possible risks and opportunities.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Vedanta is one lucky company. It has a monopoly on nickel production in India, is the largest private crude oil producer and iron ore miner in India, has the lowest cost of production, and pays incredible dividends.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less