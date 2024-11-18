Vedanta’s tangled debt, dividends, demerger: Where do shareholders stand?

In this whole episode, traders who bought VDL stock only to earn the dividend and then sell it made no money. If you look at the chart below, the stock fell in eight of the past 15 dividend announcements. After all, the money was leaving VDL and the debt kept piling up. However, shareholders who adopted a buy-and-hold strategy throughout the deleveraging through dividends earned triple-digit returns in the past five years, with a cumulative dividend per share of ₹191.