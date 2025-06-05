Vedanta declares allotment of NCDs worth ₹5000 crore via private placement basis

Mining major Vedanta share price edged higher in Thursday's trading session after the company announced that the board has approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹5000 crore via private placement basis.

Vedanta shares was trading 0.14 per cent higher at ₹437.40 at the time of writing this article.

In Series 1, the company has approved the allotment of 2,40,000 Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures, with a face value of ₹ 1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹2,400 crore.

In Series 2, the company alloted 85,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹850 crores.

In Series 3, which together with the Series 1 Debentures and Series 2 Debentures, collectively, with total issue size aggregating to ₹ 5,000 Crores on a private placement basis.

Vedanta Q4 results 2025 Mining giant Vedanta posted a 154% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching ₹3,483 crore, while revenue from operations rose 14% YoY to ₹40,455 crore.

During the quarter, consolidated EBITDA came in at ₹11,618 crore, marking a 30% rise YoY and a 3% growth sequentially. The EBITDA margin stood at 35%, the highest in the past 12 quarters.

The company recorded its lowest hot metal cost (excluding alumina) in four years at $920 per tonne, even amid rising input expenses.

Vedanta achieved its highest-ever quarterly production of both mined and refined zinc, reaching 310 kt and 270 kt, respectively. The cost of zinc production dropped to $994 per tonne — the lowest in 16 quarters — driven by enhanced operational efficiency and better ore grades. Additionally, silver output rose sequentially to 177 tonnes in Q4.