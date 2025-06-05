Vedanta declares allotment of NCDs worth ₹5000 crore via private placement basis

Mining major Vedanta share price edged higher in Thursday's trading session after the company announced that the board has approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹5000 crore via private placement basis.
Vedanta shares was trading 0.14 per cent higher at ₹437.40 at the time of writing this article.
In Series 1, the company has approved the allotment of 2,40,000 Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures, with a face value of ₹ 1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹2,400 crore.
In Series 2, the company alloted 85,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹850 crores.
In Series 3, which together with the Series 1 Debentures and Series 2 Debentures, collectively, with total issue size aggregating to ₹ 5,000 Crores on a private placement basis.
Mining giant Vedanta posted a 154% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching ₹3,483 crore, while revenue from operations rose 14% YoY to ₹40,455 crore.
During the quarter, consolidated EBITDA came in at ₹11,618 crore, marking a 30% rise YoY and a 3% growth sequentially. The EBITDA margin stood at 35%, the highest in the past 12 quarters.
The company recorded its lowest hot metal cost (excluding alumina) in four years at $920 per tonne, even amid rising input expenses.
Vedanta achieved its highest-ever quarterly production of both mined and refined zinc, reaching 310 kt and 270 kt, respectively. The cost of zinc production dropped to $994 per tonne — the lowest in 16 quarters — driven by enhanced operational efficiency and better ore grades. Additionally, silver output rose sequentially to 177 tonnes in Q4.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.