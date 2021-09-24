Vedanta starts process to delist American depositary shares

Mumbai: Metals and mining major Vedanta Ltd has started the process to delist its American Depositary Receipts (ADR) from the New York Stock Exchange.

"The decision to delist American depositary shares from NYSE is aimed at simplification and triggered by the low trading volumes in the security that doesn't justify the concomitant costs and related statutory obligations," Vedanta said in a statement.

The company added that Vedanta share is extremely liquid on Indian bourses with high daily volumes, providing both efficient price discovery and ample buy-sell opportunity to investors, including global ones.

"A number of other companies have also followed this path in the recent past, considering that the depth of our domestic stock exchanges has gone up significantly while technology has made it easier to invest from any part of the globe," Vedanta said.

On the BSE, the shares are currently trading at ₹292.00, down 3% from the previous close.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.