Vedanta demerger: Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate to complete demerger by Sept-end, says CFO

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd expects to complete the demerger of its businesses by the September-end, according to a top company official. The company had earlier said it has pushed back its demerger by a quarter to June-July.

Speaking with PTI, Vedanta CFO Ajay Goel said, “We are on track to finish (the demerger) by the second quarter end.” "So, by the end of September, the demerger will reach a conclusion. So, it will be completed," he added.

The approval of the demerger proposal will pave the way for the company's various business verticals to become separate entities. The mining firm had last year revised its demerger plan and decided to retain its base metal undertaking within the parent firm.

Vedanta had earlier said post-demerger its existing businesses will be structured in six independent companies -- Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta Ltd. However, later it revised the plan.

Vedanta had also said that the decision was taken following deliberations with stakeholders, including lenders, regarding the scheme and approval by the board of directors. It also stressed the ongoing search for alternative avenues for restarting the copper business in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, an integral part of the base metals undertaking, as the reason behind the development.

The non-implementation of the demerger of the base metals undertaking and its retention in Vedanta will not impact the overall value creation for shareholders.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal had said the proposed demerger of the company's diverse verticals, which represent more than 15 commodities, will see it progress from asset managers to asset owners.