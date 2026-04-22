Vedanta Demerger Explained: From listing timeline, price discovery to passive flows - all you need to know

Vedanta Demerger: Metals and mining major Vedanta has announced its demerger into five separate publicly listed companies. The Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate will be demerged into - Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron & Steel, and Vedanta Limited — to unlock value and simplify its corporate structure.

Vedanta demerger record date is May 1, 2026. The company’s board of directors have fixed May 1 as the demerger effective date and the demerger record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive shares in the newly carved-out businesses.

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However, there is a stock market holiday on May 1 on account of ‘Maharashtra Day’, and the trading on BSE and NSE will remain shut. Hence, Vedanta shares will start trading without demerged entities from April 30 onwards.

This means April 30 will be the ex-date for Vedanta demerger. In order to be eligible for the demerger benefits, investors must buy Vedanta shares at least 1 trading day before the ex-date (April 30), as India follows T+1 settlement cycle.

Investors buying the stock on or after the ex-date (April 30), will not be eligible for Vedanta demerger benefits.

Vedanta Demerger Details According to the Vedanta demerger scheme, the existing entity will continue to remain listed as Vedanta Ltd, while four business verticals are proposed to be spun off into separate listed entities, namely: Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Iron & Steel.

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Vedanta shareholders will receive equity shares in four demerged businesses in a 1:1 ratio.

Vedanta Share Price Discovery As May 01 is a stock market holiday, Vedanta Ltd will conduct a special pre-open session (SPOS) on April 30, 2026, for price discovery. The special session will be held from 9:15 to 9:45 AM, and normal trading will start from 10:00 AM, reflecting ex-demerger pricing.

The price of all four demerged entities will be calculated based on the difference between the closing prices of Vedanta Ltd on April 29 and opening price of Vedanta Ltd discovered during the special pre-open session on April 30.

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Will demerged entities be added to market indices? Vedanta Ltd will continue to be a part of Nifty Next 50 index. The other demerged entities of Vedanta will also be reflected as dummy constituents until listing, and will be additional constituents in Nifty Next 50 and other broader indices.

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“The static market-cap will be considered in daily weight calculations of the Index. However demerged entities are not traded live so its market-cap and price will remain constant until it lists. Post its listing for three trading days, live market-cap will be considered to calculate weight in all the indices,” explained Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Impact on Derivatives Vedanta Ltd currently has active derivatives and will see all F&O contracts expire on April 29. It will be reintroduced on April 30 at 10:00 AM IST. Vedanta’s demerged entities will not automatically be introduced in derivatives.

As per the current methodology, a stock needs to have at least a six month trading history to even qualify for derivative inclusion. After fulfilling all the quantitative qualification criteria for the derivative inclusion, the stock will need SEBI approval (which is quite subjective).

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Vedanta Demerged Entities Listing Timelines There is no fixed listing timeline post demerger, as approvals and procedural requirements can take a few weeks to complete.

Citing the listings of recently demerged companies - Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Siemens Energy, ITC Hotels, Jio Financial Services, Piramal Pharma, and NMDC Steel - Nuvama said that that listing timelines can range from 3 weeks to several months, depending on regulatory and operational factors.

In the case of Vedanta, each demerged entity will need to undergo separate approval processes, following which listings are expected to take place. As per Nuvama Alternative’s assessment, given the scale of the demerger, listings should ideally be completed within 4–8 weeks at most.

Passive Flows Vedanta Ltd is a constituent of Nifty Next 50 with a weightage of 5.2%. The stock is part of MSCI Emerging Markets Index with a weight of ~78 bps, and also features in FTSE indices with ~77 bps weight.

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According to Nuvama, if all the Vedanta demerged entities are listed by June, the index treatment and passive flow dynamics will follow the defined path. However, if listings are delayed beyond June, the new demerged entities will miss the cut-off for the September Nifty Indices rebalance and will not be considered for inclusion in that cycle, resulting in a deferment of passive flows.

“Additionally, the AMFI categorisation cut-off is also June-end; any delay beyond this would shift the categorisation timeline to January 2027 instead of August 2026,” Nuvama said.

Vedanta: Post-demerger Post demerger, Vedanta’s weight will auto-adjust to 2.3% in Nifty Next 50, and the remaining weight will be distributed across all the four dummy entities until they get listed.

Once the four dummy entities start trading on stock exchanges, they will be compulsorily excluded from NSE and BSE indices, at the last traded price which is Effective at the open of respective entities listing date + 3 business days, Nuvama explained.

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If the stock hits circuit limits, the exclusion will be postponed by two trading days each time. Post this, stocks will again have to get screened for fresh inclusions.