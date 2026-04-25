Vedanta Demerger: How to trade the Anil Agarwal-led stock ahead of record date?

Vadanta demerger: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has come under pressure ahead of its much-anticipated demerger record date, declining for the entire week. The stock lost over 10% in the 5 sessions this week.

Just on Friday, April 24, the scrip lost around 2% to ₹721.10. It is now over 11% below its recent 52-week high of ₹794.90 touched on April 21, 2026, following the demerger announcement. However, it is still over 77% above its 52-week low of ₹398.85, hit in May 2025.

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Despite the recent correction, the stock has been on an uptrend, rising 10% in 1 month, 45% in 6 months, and 70% in the last 1 year.

Key dates and eligibility: What investors must know Vedanta has fixed May 1, 2026, as the record date as well as the effective date for its demerger. However, since May 1 is a market holiday on account of Maharashtra Day, the stock will turn ex-demerger on April 30. Under the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to buy shares at least one trading day prior to the ex-date to be eligible.

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This means April 29, 2026, is the last day to purchase Vedanta shares to qualify for the demerger benefits. For price discovery, the company will conduct a special pre-open session (SPOS) on April 30 between 9:15 AM and 9:45 AM, after which normal trading will begin at 10:00 AM, reflecting ex-demerger pricing. The valuation of the four demerged entities will be derived from the difference between Vedanta’s closing price on April 29 and its opening price discovered during the SPOS on April 30.

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Demerger structure: What shareholders will receive As part of the restructuring, Vedanta will be split into five listed entities—Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron & Steel, and the existing Vedanta Ltd. Shareholders will receive equity shares in four newly carved-out entities in a 1:1 ratio.

Specifically, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd will issue one equity share of face value ₹1 for every one Vedanta share. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd will issue one share of face value ₹10, while Malco Energy Ltd and Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd will each issue one share of face value ₹1 per Vedanta share held.

Additionally, non-convertible debentures linked to the aluminium business will be transferred to Vedanta Aluminium Metal, and the company’s stake in Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO) will also be moved to this entity. Post demerger, Talwandi Sabo Power and Malco Energy will be renamed Vedanta Power and Vedanta Oil & Gas, respectively.

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Trading strategy: How to approach Vedanta stock As the demerger record date approaches, trading activity in Vedanta is expected to remain volatile, making strategy and timing critical for both short-term traders and long-term investors.

“Investors aiming to capture the Vedanta demerger benefits should buy shares on or before April 29, 2026, as April 30 will be the ex-date under the T+1 settlement cycle, and holdings as of May 1 record date will determine eligibility for the 1:1 share allotment in the four new entities," suggested Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

The expert indicated that the stock typically sees increased momentum and volatility ahead of the record date due to the value-unlocking narrative, but prices tend to adjust downward post the ex-date in line with the value of the demerged businesses. Meena further advised that long-term investors who believe in the focused, pure-play structure may consider accumulating shares before April 29 if valuations are attractive.

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For short-term traders, the opportunity lies in capturing the pre-record date rally, although maintaining tight stop-loss levels remains crucial. He also highlighted that there is no guaranteed arbitrage, as markets generally factor in expected benefits in advance, and the performance of the demerged entities—expected to list within 4–8 weeks—will depend on commodity cycles, debt levels, and individual business fundamentals.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.