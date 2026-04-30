Vedanta Demerger LIVE Updates: Vedanta shares to trade ex-demerger today. Special price discovery session shortly

Vedanta Demerger LIVE Updates: The much-anticipated Vedanta demerger is set to go through today, 30 April 2026. Vedanta shares will trade ex-demerger today, Thursday. The Anil Agarwal-led metals and mining major will be demerged into five separate publicly listed companies.

According to the Vedanta demerger scheme, the conglomerate will split into five separate publicly listed companies — Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron and Steel, and the existing entity will continue to remain listed as Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta will also transfer its stake in Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO) to Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd

Vedanta Demerger Record Date

Vedanta demerger record date has been set as 1 May 2026, Friday. The company’s board of directors have fixed May 1 as the demerger record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive shares in the newly carved-out businesses.

Vedanta demerger effective date has also been fixed as 1 May 2026.

However, May 1 is a stock market holiday in India and the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - will remain shut for trading on account of ‘Maharashtra Day’. Hence, Vedanta shares will start trading without demerged entities from today, 30 April onwards. This means 30 April is the ex-date for Vedanta demerger.

Was April 29 the last day to buy Vedanta shares?

As India follows T+1 settlement cycle, the last day for buying Vedanta shares to be eligible for the demerger benefits, was at least one trading day before the ex-date (April 30). Therefore, 29 April 2026 was the last day to buy Vedanta shares to avail the demerger benefits.

Only shareholders who hold Vedanta shares in their Demat accounts by the close of trading on April 29 are qualified for the demerger benefits. Investors purchasing Vedanta stock on or after April 30 will not be eligible.

What is the 1:1 share entitlement?

Vedanta demerger share entitlement ratio is 1:1. This means that under the scheme of arrangement, Vedanta shareholders will receive equity shares in the four newly demerged businesses in a 1:1 ratio. This implies that eligible shareholders will be allotted one share in each of the new entities for every share held in Vedanta Ltd as on the demerger record date.

The existing company will continue to remain listed as Vedanta Ltd, while four business verticals are proposed to be spun off into separate listed entities, namely: Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.

What could be Vedanta share price after demerger?

According to analysts, the demerged price for Vedanta shares could be around ₹300 apiece. The residual Vedanta Ltd is likely to open in the ₹300–325 band, anchored largely by its 63.4% stake in Hindustan Zinc, copper, ferro chrome and the emerging displays venture.

Analysts expect the remaining roughly ₹400 – 475 of pre-demerger value transfers into the four spun-off entities — Aluminium, Power, Oil & Gas, and Iron and Steel — that shareholders will hold as 1:1 entitlements pending listing over the next four to eight weeks. Vedanta demerged shares listing timelines are not yet officially announced.

Why is a special pre-open session being held on April 30?

The BSE and NSE will conduct a special price discovery session for Vedanta today, April 30, from 9:15 to 9:45 am, and normal trading will start from 10:00 AM at the ex-demerged price.

As May 01 is a stock market holiday, the special pre-open session (SPOS) is being held today on April 30, 2026, for price discovery.

The price of all four demerged entities of Vedanta Ltd will be calculated based on the difference between the closing prices of Vedanta Ltd on April 29 and opening price of Vedanta Ltd discovered during the special pre-open session on April 30.

On Thursday, April 29, Vedanta share price ended 4.61% higher at ₹773.25 apiece on the BSE.

Which companies will emerge after the demerger?

Vedanta is being split into five separate publicly listed companies. The existing entity will continue to remain listed as Vedanta Ltd, while four business verticals are proposed to be spun off into separate listed entities -

> Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd: To be renamed as Vedanta Power Ltd

> Malco Energy Ltd: To be renamed as Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd

> Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML)

> Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd

When will the demerged shares list?

Vedanta will file with stock exchanges next week for listing approval of its demerged entities, with shares expected to list and commence trading by mid-June, Vedanta Resources CEO Deshnee Naidoo said during an Investor Call after Vedanta Q4 results announcement.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Vedanta demerger.