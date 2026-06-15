Vedanta Demerger LIVE: 4 new group stocks set to list in Indian stock market today

Vedanta Demerger LIVE: The equity shares of four new Vedanta Group companies - Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel - are set to list in the Indian stock market today, 15 June, marking the final leg of the conglomerate’s mega demerger.
The listing date of these Vedanta demerged entities has been fixed as June 15, Monday, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, after a special pre-open session.
These four Vedanta stocks will undergo price discovery in a special pre-open session which will run from 9 am to 10 am today on BSE and NSE. Trading in these Vedanta group firms’ shares will start at 10:00 AM.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel shares will initially be placed in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment, according to the notices on the stock exchanges.
The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group underwent a significant demerger process, marking one of the biggest corporate restructurings in India’s metals and mining space. Vedanta demerger record date was May 1. Under the 1:1 Vedanta demerger scheme, shareholders received one equity share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd.
Vedanta share price gained nearly 3% ahead of the listing of its demerged entities. Vedanta stock opened higher at ₹313.95 apiece as against its previous close of ₹309.50 apiece on the BSE. It hit a high of ₹318.60 apiece, gaining as much as 2.94% after the opening.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel shares will initially be placed in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment for 10 days, according to the notices on the stock exchanges. Hence, every transaction will require compulsory physical delivery of shares.
The four Vedanta stocks will undergo price discovery in a special pre-open session which will run from 9 am to 10 am today on BSE and NSE. Trading in these Vedanta group firms’ shares will start at 10:00 AM.
The equity shares of four new Vedanta Group companies - Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel - are set to list in the Indian stock market today, 15 June, marking the final leg of the conglomerate’s mega demerger. The listing date of these Vedanta demerged entities has been fixed as June 15, Monday, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, after a special pre-open session.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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