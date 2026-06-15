Vedanta Demerger LIVE: 4 new group stocks set to list in Indian stock market today

Vedanta Demerger LIVE: The equity shares of four new Vedanta Group companies - Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel - are set to list in the Indian stock market today, 15 June, marking the final leg of the conglomerate’s mega demerger.

The listing date of these Vedanta demerged entities has been fixed as June 15, Monday, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, after a special pre-open session.

These four Vedanta stocks will undergo price discovery in a special pre-open session which will run from 9 am to 10 am today on BSE and NSE. Trading in these Vedanta group firms’ shares will start at 10:00 AM.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel shares will initially be placed in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment, according to the notices on the stock exchanges.

Vedanta Demerger

The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group underwent a significant demerger process, marking one of the biggest corporate restructurings in India’s metals and mining space. Vedanta demerger record date was May 1. Under the 1:1 Vedanta demerger scheme, shareholders received one equity share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd.