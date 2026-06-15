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Vedanta Demerger LIVE: 4 new group stocks set to list in Indian stock market today

Vedanta Demerger LIVE: The listing date of these Vedanta demerged entities has been fixed as June 15, Monday, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, after a special pre-open session.

Ankit Gohel
Updated15 Jun 2026, 09:23:28 AM IST
Vedanta Demerger LIVE: Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel shares will initially be placed in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment.
Vedanta Demerger LIVE: Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel shares will initially be placed in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment.(Image: Reuters)

Vedanta Demerger LIVE: The equity shares of four new Vedanta Group companies - Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel - are set to list in the Indian stock market today, 15 June, marking the final leg of the conglomerate’s mega demerger.

The listing date of these Vedanta demerged entities has been fixed as June 15, Monday, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, after a special pre-open session.

These four Vedanta stocks will undergo price discovery in a special pre-open session which will run from 9 am to 10 am today on BSE and NSE. Trading in these Vedanta group firms’ shares will start at 10:00 AM.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel shares will initially be placed in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment, according to the notices on the stock exchanges.

Vedanta Demerger

The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group underwent a significant demerger process, marking one of the biggest corporate restructurings in India’s metals and mining space. Vedanta demerger record date was May 1. Under the 1:1 Vedanta demerger scheme, shareholders received one equity share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd.

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15 Jun 2026, 09:23:28 AM IST

Vedanta Demerger LIVE: Vedanta share price jumps 3% ahead of listing of its demerged entities

Vedanta share price gained nearly 3% ahead of the listing of its demerged entities. Vedanta stock opened higher at 313.95 apiece as against its previous close of 309.50 apiece on the BSE. It hit a high of 318.60 apiece, gaining as much as 2.94% after the opening.

15 Jun 2026, 08:51:36 AM IST

Vedanta Demerger LIVE: Vedanta entities’ shares be in T2T segment for 10 days

Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel shares will initially be placed in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment for 10 days, according to the notices on the stock exchanges. Hence, every transaction will require compulsory physical delivery of shares.

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15 Jun 2026, 08:40:32 AM IST

Vedanta Demerger LIVE: Trading in Vedanta group firms’ shares to begin at 10:00 AM

The four Vedanta stocks will undergo price discovery in a special pre-open session which will run from 9 am to 10 am today on BSE and NSE. Trading in these Vedanta group firms’ shares will start at 10:00 AM.

15 Jun 2026, 08:39:40 AM IST

Vedanta Demerger LIVE: 4 new group stocks to list in Indian stock market today

The equity shares of four new Vedanta Group companies - Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel - are set to list in the Indian stock market today, 15 June, marking the final leg of the conglomerate’s mega demerger. The listing date of these Vedanta demerged entities has been fixed as June 15, Monday, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, after a special pre-open session.

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