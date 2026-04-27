Vedanta demerger record date approaching soon. Ex-date, eligibility, other details you may like to know

Vedanta Demerger: Anil Agarwal-led metals and mining major Vedanta is set to undergo a significant demerger this week. The company will be demerged into five separate publicly listed companies - Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, and Vedanta Limited.

Vedanta demerger was announced in September 2023 for structural simplification and unlocking value. The demerger follows over 15 years of evolution across metals, mining, and energy transition.

Here are the ex-date, eligibility, and other key details about Vedanta demerger.

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Vedanta Demerger Details According to the Vedanta demerger scheme, the existing company will continue to remain listed as Vedanta Ltd, while four business verticals are proposed to be spun off into separate listed entities, namely: Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials.

Vedanta Aluminium: Vedanta Aluminium is positioned as one of the world’s lowest-cost large-scale producers, with capacity nearing 3 MTPA.

Vedanta Oil & Gas: Vedanta’s oil & gas business stands apart as India’s only significant private upstream producer, with access to high-quality “sweet crude” and one of the country’s most attractive acreage portfolios. Previously valued at ~$14.5 billion within the group, the business now has a clear pathway for independent valuation as it scales toward 300,000 barrels per day over time.

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Vedanta Power: Vedanta Power is among the top private power platforms with 3–4 GW of existing capacity and a 13 GW brownfield expansion pipeline.

Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials: Vedanta’s steel and ferrous business combines ESL Steel and Sesa into a fully integrated platform. It has 4 MTPA of steel capacity and iron ore production targeted at 15–16 MTPA.

Base Metals and Residual Vedanta: The residual Vedanta entity is anchored by Hindustan Zinc, effectively making it a proxy to one of the world’s most efficient zinc producers, with the potential to scale toward 3 MTPA.

Vedanta Demerger Ratio Vedanta shareholders will receive equity shares in the four demerged businesses in a 1:1 ratio. This implies that shareholders holding Vedanta shares as on the record date will be allotted one equity share of each demerged entity for every share held in Vedanta Ltd.

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Vedanta Demerger Record Date Vedanta demerger record date is May 1, 2026, for determining the shareholders eligible to receive shares in the newly carved-out businesses. The company’s board of directors have fixed May 1 as both - the demerger effective date and the demerger record date.

Also Read | Vedanta Demerger: What could be listing timeline for Vedanta demerged entities

However, May 1 is a stock market holiday on account of ‘Maharashtra Day’, and the trading on BSE and NSE will remain shut. Hence, the ex-date for Vedanta demerger would be April 30. This indicate that Vedanta shares will start trading without demerged entities from April 30 onwards.

Eligible Shareholders As India follows T+1 settlement cycle, only those investors who buy Vedanta shares at least one trading day before the ex-date, will be eligible for demerger benefits. Thus, the last day to buy Vedanta shares for demerger benefits will be April 29.

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Investors buying Vedanta stock on or after the ex-date (April 30), will not be eligible for Vedanta demerger benefits.

Vedanta Share Price Discovery Vedanta Ltd will conduct a special pre-open session (SPOS) on April 30, 2026, for price discovery. This is because there is a stock market holiday on May 1, the record date.

The special session will be held on April 30 from 9:15 to 9:45 AM, and normal trading will start from 10:00 AM, reflecting ex-demerger pricing.

The price of all four demerged entities will be calculated based on the difference between the closing prices of Vedanta Ltd on April 29 and opening price of Vedanta Ltd discovered during the special pre-open session on April 30.

Also Read | Vedanta demerger record date falls on a market holiday — Check last date to buy

Impact on market indices? Vedanta Ltd will remain a part of the Nifty Next 50 index. The demerged entities will be temporarily included as dummy constituents in the index, as well as in other broader indices, until their respective listings.

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“The static market-cap will be considered in daily weight calculations of the Index. However demerged entities are not traded live so its market-cap and price will remain constant until it lists. Post its listing for three trading days, live market-cap will be considered to calculate weight in all the indices,” explained Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.