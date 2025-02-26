Markets
Vedanta demerger: Unlocking hidden value and fuelling growth
Equitymaster 6 min read 26 Feb 2025, 10:42 AM IST
Summary
- Vedanta is set to restructure into five independent entities, creating sector-specific powerhouses. What does this mean for investors, and how will the demerger shape its future?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India is witnessing a surge in corporate demergers, with major conglomerates restructuring to unlock hidden value and sharpen their strategic focus. As companies realign to capitalize on niche opportunities, 2025 is shaping up to be the year of strategic separations, setting the stage for a new era of growth and innovation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less