Vedanta demerger: Unlocking hidden value and fuelling growth

For the full financial year 2024, revenue stood at ₹1,437 billion, reflecting a 2.4% decline year-on-year. Meanwhile, net profit fell to ₹75.3 billion. Between 2020 and 2024, Vedanta’s net sales have grown by 9.3%, while the bottom line has turned profitable. The average return on equity and return on capital employed over the past five years have stood at 24.4% and 25%, respectively.