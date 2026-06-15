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Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, other group stocks list on Dalal Street after demerger

Shares of Vedanta Aluminium listed at 522 on the NSE and 527 on the BSE. Vedanta Power opened at 41.80 on the NSE and 41.30 on the BSE. Vedanta Oil & Gas debuted at 38 and 39, while Vedanta Iron And Steel opened at 20 and 21 on NSE and BSE, respectively.

Saloni Goel
Updated15 Jun 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, other group stocks list on Dalal Street after demerger
Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, other group stocks list on Dalal Street after demerger(REUTERS)
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Shares of four Vedanta Group firms, namely Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Iron & Steel, were listed in the Indian stock market on Monday, 15 June, following a special pre-open session, marking the final leg of the demerger of one of India's most prominent metal and mining companies.

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The much-anticipated demerger is expected to unlock substantial value for shareholders, as each company will now operate as a separate business entity, allowing investors to invest in a specific sector.

Shares of Vedanta Aluminium listed at 522 on the NSE and 527 on the BSE. Vedanta Power share price opened at 41.80 on the NSE and 41.30 on the BSE. Vedanta Oil & Gas share price debuted at 38 and 39, while Vedanta Iron and Steel shares opened at 20 and 21 on the NSE and BSE, respectively. Soon after listing, the stocks declined to their 5% lower price bands on the BSE, as investors booked profits.

Also Read | Vedanta Demerger LIVE: Vedanta Aluminium lists at ₹527, Power at ₹41.3

The combined implied value of the five Vedanta entities amounts to 943.5 per original Vedanta share, based on the debut prices. This is around 18% higher than Vedanta’s pre-demerger closing price of 773.25 on April 29.

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An investor can look to buy the shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd on the back of robust capacity expansion of aluminium and strong LME Aluminium prices, advised Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities.

Vedanta Demerger Details

Vedanta's demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December last year.

Under the 1:1 approved demerger scheme, shareholders received one share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd.

Following the listing of the demerged entity, Vedanta shares pared prior gains in the stock market and hit the day's low of 304.70 on the BSE today. Still, the stock trades above the demerged price of 291.

Also Read | Vedanta Demerger: What happens to dividends after the five-way split?

Vedanta had earlier said that the demerger will help in simplifying Vedanta's corporate structure with sector-focused independent businesses and provide opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors and strategic investors, with direct investment opportunities in dedicated pure-play companies linked to India's remarkable growth story through Vedanta's world-class assets.

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It will also provide a platform for individual units to pursue strategic agendas more freely and better align with customers, investment cycles and end markets, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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