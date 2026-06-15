Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, other group stocks list on Dalal Street after demerger

Shares of four Vedanta Group firms, namely Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Iron & Steel, were listed in the Indian stock market on Monday, 15 June, following a special pre-open session, marking the final leg of the demerger of one of India's most prominent metal and mining companies.

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The much-anticipated demerger is expected to unlock substantial value for shareholders, as each company will now operate as a separate business entity, allowing investors to invest in a specific sector.

Shares of Vedanta Aluminium listed at ₹522 on the NSE and ₹527 on the BSE. Vedanta Power share price opened at ₹41.80 on the NSE and ₹41.30 on the BSE. Vedanta Oil & Gas share price debuted at ₹38 and ₹39, while Vedanta Iron and Steel shares opened at ₹20 and ₹21 on the NSE and BSE, respectively. Soon after listing, the stocks declined to their 5% lower price bands on the BSE, as investors booked profits.

The combined implied value of the five Vedanta entities amounts to ₹943.5 per original Vedanta share, based on the debut prices. This is around 18% higher than Vedanta’s pre-demerger closing price of ₹773.25 on April 29.

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An investor can look to buy the shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd on the back of robust capacity expansion of aluminium and strong LME Aluminium prices, advised Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities.

Vedanta Demerger Details Vedanta's demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December last year.

Under the 1:1 approved demerger scheme, shareholders received one share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd.

Following the listing of the demerged entity, Vedanta shares pared prior gains in the stock market and hit the day's low of ₹304.70 on the BSE today. Still, the stock trades above the demerged price of ₹291.

Vedanta had earlier said that the demerger will help in simplifying Vedanta's corporate structure with sector-focused independent businesses and provide opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors and strategic investors, with direct investment opportunities in dedicated pure-play companies linked to India's remarkable growth story through Vedanta's world-class assets.

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It will also provide a platform for individual units to pursue strategic agendas more freely and better align with customers, investment cycles and end markets, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.