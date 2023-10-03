Vedanta share price jumps over 4% on demerger plan; analysts positive for long-term, caution on high debt
In a move to unlock value for its shareholders, the billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group unveiled a complete overhaul of its Indian metals, mining, and energy conglomerate, Vedanta Ltd.
Vedanta share price gained over 4% in early trade on Tuesday after the company approved restructuring that includes demerger of its diversified business into six separate listed companies. Vedanta shares gained as much as 4.42% to ₹232.35 apiece on the BSE.
