Vedanta shares down 5% since demerger record date announcement — Tactical reset or value-buying opportunity?

Vedanta Demerger: The widely anticipated demerger of metal and mining major Vedanta is finally set to go through this week. Vedanta has set 1 May as the effective and record date for its demerger into five separate entities.

Vedanta will demerge its aluminium, merchant power, oil and gas and iron ore verticals into separate listed entities. As part of the spin-off's scheme of arrangement, shareholders will get shares in a 1:1 ratio for each demerged entity.

While the stock has seen a sharp surge in its stock price of almost 80% in a year in expectation of the demerger, it has faced selling pressure since the record date was declared.

Vedanta announced its demerger record date on 20 April, and since then, the stock has seen over 5% decline, prompting investors to question if this is a technical reset.

Why are Vedanta shares down? According to most experts, this decline is a classic post-event profit-booking.

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said that one has to keep in mind that Vedanta stock has almost doubled in the last six months. In September, the stock was trading around the 400–450 range, and as of now, it has recently climbed to the 790–800 level.

This recent outperformance, he said, was driven by two main factors: First, there has been a very strong underlying price trend in the commodities that Vedanta deals with. Second, the demerger news has been known in the market for over a year, with clarity that the merger approval is likely to go through by the end of fiscal year 2026. Both of these factors contributed to a strong rally in Vedanta shares, he said.

"Since the stock has already delivered strong returns over the last six months, the potential upside post-demerger is now limited. This likely explains the profit booking observed after the announcement of the record date," he said.

Khushi Mistry, Research Analyst at Bonanza, echoed similar views as she opined that investors are taking profits in Vedanta shares off the table, with optimism already priced in.

Investors are also de-risking ahead of the 30 April special pre-open price-discovery session, where Vedanta will trade ex-demerger and the share price will mechanically drop as the four spun-off entities' value is stripped out, she said.

While 1 May is the record date, due to it being a stock market holiday, Vedanta Ltd will have a price discovery session from 9:15 to 9:45 AM on the day prior (30 April), and normal trading will start from 10:00 AM, reflecting ex-demerger pricing.

Vedanta will remain in Nifty Next 50, and the four demerged entities will be added as "dummy constituents" until formal listing, which can cause passive fund adjustments and temporary price inefficiencies.

Should retail investors worry about this fall? Once the shares of Vedanta open on 30 April, one can expect a sharp fall because the spun-off entities would be excluded. However, Mistry said that investors should not panic-sell in this case. "Once the other four entities are listed, your portfolio will adjust to normal."

For those looking to buy Vedanta shares to play the demerger move, Agrawal believes buying would be ideal as long-term trend is positive. "Those looking to add to their holdings ahead of the demerger can consider buying now, keeping in mind that the fair value based on SOTP is around ₹900," he said.

He cautioned that investing post-demerger carries slightly higher risk, as a few active funds may choose not to continue investing in certain businesses, but also offers potentially higher returns from a medium-to long-term perspective.

Vedanta shares: Tech view Technically, Vedanta stock has faced rejection near its recent swing high and is now entering a phase of short-term consolidation, said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

"Price action continues to hold firmly above the 20-day and 50-day EMA, indicating that the short-term trend remains intact despite the recent decline. Moreover, the stock is comfortably trading above its 100-day and 200-day EMA, highlighting a strong broader structure and sustained bullish momentum on the higher timeframe," he said.

Calling the recent dip a sign of "healthy profit booking", he highlighted that Vedanta stock has now approached a key demand zone of ₹700– ₹740, which also coincides with the range between the 20-day and 50-day EMA, reinforcing it as a strong support cluster.

On the upside, immediate resistance is seen near ₹780– ₹800. A decisive breakout above this zone can trigger fresh upside momentum, opening the door for a move towards ₹840– ₹875, supported by Fibonacci extension levels, Tailor said.