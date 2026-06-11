Vedanta Demerger: What happens to dividends after the five-way split?

Vedanta share price has remained under investor focus following the company’s major restructuring through its demerger into five separate listed entities.

Under the Vedanta demerger scheme, every eligible shareholder of Vedanta Ltd will receive one share each of four newly demerged companies — Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power (Talwandi Sabo Power), Vedanta Oil and Gas (Malco Energy), and Vedanta Iron and Steel — for every one share held in Vedanta Ltd.

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Vedanta demerger record date and effective date were set as May 1. However, since the market remained closed on account of Maharashtra Day, Vedanta shares adjusted to the demerger on April 30.

The Anil Agarwal-led metals and mining major has long attracted retail investors due to its consistent and generous dividend payouts. However, post-demerger, the company’s dividend profile is expected to undergo a significant shift.

Also Read | Vedanta ends fixed dividend rule ahead of five-way demerger

In March 2026, Vedanta shares turned ex-date for an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share for FY26. At the prevailing market price, Vedanta stock continues to offer a dividend yield of over 10%.

Vedanta demerger: What changes for dividend payouts? Vedanta demerger has raised investor concerns, particularly as Vedanta’s aluminium business — historically contributing nearly half of the group’s EBITDA — will move into a separate listed company.

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However, analysts note that Vedanta’s largest historical source of dividend income has not been aluminium but zinc, primarily through Hindustan Zinc, one of India’s highest dividend-paying companies. Importantly, Hindustan Zinc, along with Zinc International and the base metals business, will remain within the residual Vedanta Ltd.

According to Saurabh Jain, Head of Fundamental Research, SMC Global Securities, Vedanta’s five-way demerger is expected to materially reshape the company’s dividend profile.

“Historically, Vedanta has been among India’s highest dividend-paying companies, often delivering double-digit dividend yields, including approximately 10.8% prior to the demerger announcement. These payouts were supported by robust cash flows from a diversified portfolio comprising zinc, aluminium, oil & gas, iron ore, power, and steel businesses,” Jain said.

Post-demerger, each entity will function independently with its own capital allocation priorities, debt structure, growth strategy, and dividend policy.

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Also Read | Vedanta posts record FY26 earnings, Chairman lays out vision for new chapter

Jain expects mature, cash-generating businesses such as zinc, oil & gas, and iron ore to continue offering attractive dividend payouts. In contrast, aluminium, power, and steel businesses may prioritise capital expenditure, expansion plans, or debt reduction over large shareholder distributions.

The SME Global analyst further noted that the residual Vedanta entity is likely to depend significantly on earnings from Hindustan Zinc, potentially leading to lower absolute dividend payouts compared to the pre-demerger structure. As a result, dividend income could become more cyclical and business-specific.

“While the combined dividend potential across all demerged entities may remain attractive over the long term, investors should not expect the exceptionally high and consolidated dividend payouts historically associated with Vedanta Ltd to continue unchanged,” Jain added.

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Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza, believes investors should view the demerger as a redistribution of dividend-generating capacity rather than a reduction in overall payouts.

“Instead of receiving dividends from a single Vedanta share, shareholders will now own stakes in five separate companies, each capable of declaring dividends based on their respective cash flows. Therefore, investors should focus on the aggregate dividend potential across all holdings rather than evaluating the residual Vedanta Ltd in isolation,” Tiwari said.

He added that Vedanta’s historically high dividend payouts were influenced not only by business performance but also by the promoter group’s requirement to upstream cash for servicing debt at Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL). This incentive is expected to remain intact post-demerger, given the promoter group’s substantial stake across the newly formed entities.

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Management has also reiterated its commitment to maintaining regular dividend payouts, although policies are likely to vary across businesses.

Tiwari expects the residual Vedanta entity to adopt a relatively moderate payout strategy as it focuses on deleveraging. Meanwhile, the aluminium and power businesses — both capital-intensive and relatively debt-heavy — may have limited flexibility to distribute large dividends in the near term.

On the other hand, the largely debt-free oil & gas business appears structurally better positioned to generate cash distributions, although payouts could remain sensitive to fluctuations in crude oil prices.

“Overall, aggregate shareholder dividends are unlikely to collapse. However, future payouts will increasingly depend on each business’s financial position, leverage levels, capital expenditure plans, and commodity cycles,” Tiwari said.

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At 1:45 PM, Vedanta share price was trading 2.14% higher at ₹305.70 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.