Vedanta Demerger: What ITC Hotels, Tata Motors, Jio Financial signal on listing timeline for Vedanta demerged entities

Vedanta share price fell over 3% on Friday, extending losses for the fifth consecutive session. Vedanta shares dropped as much as 3.73% to ₹708.10 apiece on the BSE.
The metals and mining major is set to undertake a significant restructuring through a demerger. The Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate will split into five separate publicly listed companies — Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron & Steel, and Vedanta Ltd.
Under the scheme of arrangement, Vedanta shareholders will receive equity shares in the four newly demerged businesses in a 1:1 ratio. This implies that eligible shareholders will be allotted one share in each of the new entities for every share held in Vedanta Ltd as on the demerger record date.
For determining the eligible shareholders to receive the new shares, Vedanta demerger record date has been fixed as May 1. The company’s board has also fixed May 1 as the Vedanta demerger effective date.
Since May 1 is a stock market holiday for ‘Maharashtra Day’, Vedanta shares will start trading ex-date for demerger from April 30, Thursday. For the purpose of price discovery, Vedanta Ltd will conduct a special pre-open session (SPOS) on April 30.
The share prices of the demerged entities will be derived from the difference between Vedanta Ltd’s closing price on April 29 and its opening price discovered during the SPOS on April 30.
The listing of the demerged entities is expected to take time, as regulatory approvals and procedural requirements may span several weeks. As such, there is no definitive timeline for listing post-demerger.
According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, recent demerger cases suggest that listing timelines can vary widely—from as little as three weeks to several months—depending on regulatory and operational factors.
Citing the listings of recently demerged companies - Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Siemens Energy, ITC Hotels, Jio Financial Services, Piramal Pharma, and NMDC Steel - Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said that that listing timelines can range from 3 weeks to several months, depending on regulatory and operational factors.
Here are the recent precedents highlighting the variability in timelines:
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles was demerged from Tata Motors and was listed in around 1 month after the record date. Tata Motors demerger record date was October 14, 2025, and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (renamed as Tata Motors Ltd) was listed on BSE and NSE on 12 November 2025.
Siemens Energy India was listed on BSE and NSE on June 19, 2025, which was around 75 days post record date. The entity, demerged from Siemens Ltd., began trading following a 1:1 equity allotment for shareholders. Siemens demerger record date was April 7, 2025.
The hotels arm of FMCG major ITC Ltd was demerged in January last year and was separately listed within 23 days from the record date. ITC demerger record date was January 6, 2025, and ITC Hotels shares were listed on January 29, 2025.
Jio Financial Services was demerged from Reliance Industries Ltd and its listing took 33 days post record date. Reliance demerger record date was July 20, 2023, and Jio Financial Services shares were listed on August 21, 2023.
Piramal Pharma was demerged from Piramal Enterprises and was listed after 45 days of the record date.
NMDC Steel was demerged from the state-run NMDC Ltd and was listed after 4 months of its record date. NMDC demerger record date was October 28, 2022, and the shares of the demerged entity was listed on February 20, 2023.
In Vedanta’s case, each of the demerged entities will require separate regulatory clearances before listing. Given the scale and complexity of the restructuring, timelines may vary across entities.
As per Nuvama Alternative’s assessment, given the scale of the demerger, listings should ideally be completed within 4–8 weeks at most.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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