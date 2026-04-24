Vedanta Demerger: What ITC Hotels, Tata Motors, Jio Financial signal on listing timeline for Vedanta demerged entities

Vedanta share price fell over 3% on Friday, extending losses for the fifth consecutive session. Vedanta shares dropped as much as 3.73% to ₹708.10 apiece on the BSE.

The metals and mining major is set to undertake a significant restructuring through a demerger. The Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate will split into five separate publicly listed companies — Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron & Steel, and Vedanta Ltd.

Under the scheme of arrangement, Vedanta shareholders will receive equity shares in the four newly demerged businesses in a 1:1 ratio. This implies that eligible shareholders will be allotted one share in each of the new entities for every share held in Vedanta Ltd as on the demerger record date.

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For determining the eligible shareholders to receive the new shares, Vedanta demerger record date has been fixed as May 1. The company’s board has also fixed May 1 as the Vedanta demerger effective date.

Since May 1 is a stock market holiday for ‘Maharashtra Day’, Vedanta shares will start trading ex-date for demerger from April 30, Thursday. For the purpose of price discovery, Vedanta Ltd will conduct a special pre-open session (SPOS) on April 30.

The share prices of the demerged entities will be derived from the difference between Vedanta Ltd’s closing price on April 29 and its opening price discovered during the SPOS on April 30.

Vedanta Demerged Entities Listing Timelines The listing of the demerged entities is expected to take time, as regulatory approvals and procedural requirements may span several weeks. As such, there is no definitive timeline for listing post-demerger.

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According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, recent demerger cases suggest that listing timelines can vary widely—from as little as three weeks to several months—depending on regulatory and operational factors.

Also Read | Vedanta demerger record date falls on a market holiday — Check last date to buy

Citing the listings of recently demerged companies - Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Siemens Energy, ITC Hotels, Jio Financial Services, Piramal Pharma, and NMDC Steel - Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said that that listing timelines can range from 3 weeks to several months, depending on regulatory and operational factors.

Here are the recent precedents highlighting the variability in timelines:

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles was demerged from Tata Motors and was listed in around 1 month after the record date. Tata Motors demerger record date was October 14, 2025, and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (renamed as Tata Motors Ltd) was listed on BSE and NSE on 12 November 2025.

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Siemens Energy Siemens Energy India was listed on BSE and NSE on June 19, 2025, which was around 75 days post record date. The entity, demerged from Siemens Ltd., began trading following a 1:1 equity allotment for shareholders. Siemens demerger record date was April 7, 2025.

ITC Hotels The hotels arm of FMCG major ITC Ltd was demerged in January last year and was separately listed within 23 days from the record date. ITC demerger record date was January 6, 2025, and ITC Hotels shares were listed on January 29, 2025.

Jio Financial Services Jio Financial Services was demerged from Reliance Industries Ltd and its listing took 33 days post record date. Reliance demerger record date was July 20, 2023, and Jio Financial Services shares were listed on August 21, 2023.

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Piramal Pharma Piramal Pharma was demerged from Piramal Enterprises and was listed after 45 days of the record date.

NMDC Steel NMDC Steel was demerged from the state-run NMDC Ltd and was listed after 4 months of its record date. NMDC demerger record date was October 28, 2022, and the shares of the demerged entity was listed on February 20, 2023.

Outlook for Vedanta Demerger In Vedanta’s case, each of the demerged entities will require separate regulatory clearances before listing. Given the scale and complexity of the restructuring, timelines may vary across entities.

As per Nuvama Alternative’s assessment, given the scale of the demerger, listings should ideally be completed within 4–8 weeks at most.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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