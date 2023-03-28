Vedanta dividend 2023: The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd is going to consider and approve interim dividend in its meeting scheduled today. The dividend stock has informed Indian bourses about the board meeting and its agenda in its exchange communication. If the interim dividend is announced today, then it would be the fifth interim dividend declared by Vedanta in the financial year 2022-23. In previous four interim dividends, net interim dividend declared by Vedanta is ₹81 per share in FY23. The dividend paying stock has already announced Vedanta dividend record date (if declared today) on 7th April 2023.

Informing Indian bourses about the proposed 5th interim dividend, Vedanta said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board") is proposed to be scheduled on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, to consider and approve the Fifth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23."

Vedanta dividend record date

Vedanta also informed Indian bourses about the record date for payment of fifth dividend in FY23 citing, "Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Friday, April 7, 2023."

Vedanta dividend history

As told earlier, Vedanta has declared interim dividend in the financial year 2022-23 on four occasions. As per the information available on BSE website, Vedanta traded ex-dividend for payment of first interim dividend in FY23 on 6th May 2022. On 26th July 2022, Vedanta traded ex-dividend on second occasion in FY23 for payment of ₹19.50 per share. On 29th November 2022, Vedanta traded ex-dividend for third time in FY23 for payment of ₹17.50 per share. Likewise, on 3rd February 2023, Vedanta traded ex-dividend stock for payment of 112.50 per share interim dividend. So, till date, Vedanta has declared ₹81 per share interim dividend to its shareholders in FY23.

Vedanta dividend yield

Vedanta share price was at around ₹405 apiece at the beginning of FY23. So, the net dividend yield of Vedanta till date is 20 per cent in FY23 [( ₹81 / ₹405) x 100].

