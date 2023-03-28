Vedanta dividend 2023: Board meet today to consider 5th interim dividend in FY23

Vedanta dividend 2023: The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd is going to consider and approve interim dividend in its meeting scheduled today. The dividend stock has informed Indian bourses about the board meeting and its agenda in its exchange communication. If the interim dividend is announced today, then it would be the fifth interim dividend declared by Vedanta in the financial year 2022-23. In previous four interim dividends, net interim dividend declared by Vedanta is ₹81 per share in FY23. The dividend paying stock has already announced Vedanta dividend record date (if declared today) on 7th April 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}