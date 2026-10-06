Vedanta dividend 2026: Anil Agarwal-led company to announce first interim dividend for FY27 | Details here

Vedanta dividend 2026: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta share price will remain in focus on Tuesday, 6 October after the company said it is likely to announce an interim dividend for FY27.

Vedanta shares closed 1.19% higher on Monday, ending the session at ₹255.05 per share on NSE.

Vedanta dividend details In an exchange filing on Monday, Vedanta said that the board will meet on Thursday, 8 October, to consider and approve the first interim dividend for financial year 2026-27.

The company has also set Wednesday, 14 October, as the record date to determine the the entitlement of shareholders.

“The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) is proposed to be scheduled on Thursday, October 08, 2026 to consider and approve the First Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2026-27. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Wednesday, October 14, 2026,” the company said in the filing.

Vedanta Q2 business update The dividend announcement comes two days after Vedanta reported its production performance for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026. On October 3, the company reported strong operational results across several segments, with Zinc India posting its highest-ever second-quarter and first-half refined metal output.

Zinc India also achieved its highest first-half mined metal production for the sixth consecutive year, at 539 kilotonnes (KT), representing a 3% year-on-year increase. First-half refined metal production rose 6% year-on-year to a record 524 KT.

During the quarter, mined metal production stood at 271 KT, supported by higher ore output. Refined metal production increased 7% year-on-year to 264 KT, aided by additional capacity from debottlenecking initiatives at Chanderiya and Dariba, as well as the 160 KTPA roaster at Debari.

Meanwhile, saleable silver production climbed 20% year-on-year to 173 metric tonnes, in line with the company's production targets.

Vedanta also reported improved output across its other businesses. The company recorded its highest-ever second-quarter and first-half chrome ore production, while ferrochrome output rose 26% year-on-year to 24 KT. Its Port Business also achieved a record high in first-half cargo handling.