Vedanta dividend 2026 declared by Anil Agarwal company - 1st time since demerger: Check amount, returns, record date

Vedanta Limited announced its first post-demerger dividend: an interim payout of 5 per share, or 500%, for FY27, totaling about 1,955 crore. October 14 is the record date. The stock fell during Thursday trading amid weak market sentiment.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published8 Oct 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Vedanta Limited announced its first interim dividend for FY26-27 on Thursday, October 8 (AI image for representational purpose)
Vedanta Limited announced its first interim dividend for FY26-27 on Thursday, October 8 (AI image for representational purpose)

Vedanta demerger: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited, on Thursday, announced interim dividend for financial year 2026-27. This is the first dividend announced by the metal giant post Vedanta demerger in May this year. The metal giant has announced a 500% interim dividend for FY27.

The metal stock was trading nearly 2.12% lower during Thursday’s trading session as overall market sentiment remained weak amid geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic uncertainty, and elevated bond yields.

Vedanta dividend declared

Vedanta Limited’s board of directors, on Thursday, announced an interim dividend of 5 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY27. The company’s dividend amounted to 1,955 crore.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), have, today i.e. October 08, 2026, approved the First Interim Dividend 2026-27 of 5/- per equity share on face value of 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to c. 1,955 Crores,” the company stated in its BSE filing.

Vedanta dividend record date

The board has fixed Wednesday, October 14, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Interested investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the dividend.

Vedanta share price trend

The stock opened lower on Thursday and was down 1.95% at 256.10 per share at 1:39 pm. Its share price value hit an intraday high of 262.95 per share and an intraday low of 254.10 per share.

Vedanta stock return

The metal stock has delivered 50% return in one year, 42% return in two years, and around 219% return in three years, as per BSE data on Thursday. Over the last six months, Vedanta’s share price value has declined 1.49%.

Vedanta dividend history

Vedanta Limited became the second firm of the Anil Agarwal-led group to announce dividend since demerger. Earlier, Vedanta Aluminium Metal had declared an interim dividend of 8 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. Vedanta Limited has announced more than 45 dividends since 2001, prior to the demerger.

VedantaDividend
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsVedanta dividend 2026 declared by Anil Agarwal company - 1st time since demerger: Check amount, returns, record date
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.