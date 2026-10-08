Vedanta dividend 2026 declared by Anil Agarwal company - 1st time since demerger: Check amount, returns, record date

Vedanta demerger: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited, on Thursday, announced interim dividend for financial year 2026-27. This is the first dividend announced by the metal giant post Vedanta demerger in May this year. The metal giant has announced a 500% interim dividend for FY27.

The metal stock was trading nearly 2.12% lower during Thursday’s trading session as overall market sentiment remained weak amid geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic uncertainty, and elevated bond yields.

Vedanta dividend declared Vedanta Limited’s board of directors, on Thursday, announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY27. The company’s dividend amounted to ₹1,955 crore.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), have, today i.e. October 08, 2026, approved the First Interim Dividend 2026-27 of ₹ 5/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to c. ₹ 1,955 Crores,” the company stated in its BSE filing.

Vedanta dividend record date The board has fixed Wednesday, October 14, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Interested investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the dividend.

Vedanta share price trend The stock opened lower on Thursday and was down 1.95% at ₹256.10 per share at 1:39 pm. Its share price value hit an intraday high of ₹262.95 per share and an intraday low of ₹254.10 per share.

Vedanta stock return The metal stock has delivered 50% return in one year, 42% return in two years, and around 219% return in three years, as per BSE data on Thursday. Over the last six months, Vedanta’s share price value has declined 1.49%.