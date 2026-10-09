Vedanta dividend 2026 record date, payment timeline, dividend yield and history; share performance - Full details here

Vedanta dividend 2026: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta, on Thursday, announced its first interim dividend since its demerger for the financial year 2026-27. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, taking the total payout to approximately ₹1,955 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company said this is its first interim dividend since the demerger. The payout underscores Vedanta’s commitment to shareholder value as it begins a new phase as a more focused and diversified natural resources company.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), have, today i.e. October 08, 2026, approved the First Interim Dividend 2026-27 of ₹ 5/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to c. ₹ 1,955 Crores,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The dividend announcement follows Vedanta’s strong Q2 FY27 operational performance, with the company reporting broad-based growth momentum across its businesses.

Vedanta dividend 2026 record date and payment date The company further notified that 14 October has been fixed as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, and the payment date shall be Wednesday, with the payout to be made within the timelines stipulated by law.

“The record date for payment of dividend shall be Wednesday, October 14, 2026, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law,” the company said in the filing.

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Vedanta has declared 50 dividends since 23 July 2001, reflecting its long history of distributing payouts to shareholders. The company has remained a dividend-focused stock, attracting investors seeking regular income alongside potential capital appreciation.

Over the past 12 months, Vedanta has declared an equity dividend of ₹11 per share. At the current share price of ₹261.80, this translates into a dividend yield of approximately 4.20%.

However, investors should note that dividend yield varies with the share price and that past payouts do not guarantee future dividends.

Vedanta Q2 business update FY27 Vedanta Limited, the residual holding company following the demerger, reported a mixed performance across its retained businesses. Its port operations recorded strong growth, with first-half cargo discharge volumes reaching a record 4,185 KT, up 32% year-on-year. Quarterly dispatch volumes also rose 26% year-on-year to 1,739 KT.

Among its resource businesses, Zinc International’s mined metal production declined 12% year-on-year to 53 KT. However, Gamsberg Phase 2 was successfully commissioned in the second quarter, with commercial volumes expected to begin in October 2026. FACOR’s ferrochrome output increased 26% year-on-year to 24 KT following the restart of the Kalarangiatta mine. Meanwhile, domestic copper sales at Silvassa grew 16% year-on-year to 52 KT. In contrast, international copper rod sales at Fujairah plunged 74% year-on-year to 6 KT amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Vedanta share price performance Vedanta shares have witnessed a mixed performance in the near term, gaining 3.99% over the past week. However, the stock has declined 3.82% over the past month.

The stock’s year-to-date performance has been particularly weak, with Vedanta shares declining 56.51%. Over the past year, the stock has fallen 45.87%, reflecting significant pressure on its share price.

Over a longer horizon, Vedanta has delivered mixed returns, gaining 19.71% over three years but declining 10.87% over five years.

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