Vedanta dividend: Metal & mining major announces second interim dividend of ₹16. Check details here

Vedanta Dividend: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited announced a second interim dividend of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) after market hours on Thursday, August 21. The company's board approved a dividend of ₹16 per share, amounting to ₹6,256 crore

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, August 21, 2025, has considered and approved the Second Interim Dividend of ₹ 16/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26 amounting to c. ₹ 6,256 Crores,” the company said in a filing today.

Vedanta's dividend record date, as earlier communicated by the company, stands as August 27, 2025. This means only those investors whose names appear on the Register of shareholders as on the record date will be eligible to receive the said interim dividend.

To be eligible for the ₹16 interim dividend, investors need to purchase Vedanta shares at least one day before the record date, given the T+1 settlement mechanism for the Indian stock market.

The company further said the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Vedanta Dividend History According to data from Trendlyne, Vedanta has announced an equity dividend amounting to ₹35.50 per share in the last 12 months.

The metal and mining stock is one of the highest dividend-paying stocks in the Indian stock market, with an impressive dividend yield of 7.94%.

The last dividend announced by Vedanta was ₹7 apiece, with the record date set as June 24, 2025.

Vedanta Share Price Trend Vedanta shares ended marginally higher in trade today ahead of the dividend announcement. The large-cap stock closed 0.30% higher at ₹446.80 on the BSE today. Meanwhile, on the NSE, the scrip closed 0.36% higher at ₹447.10.

Vedanta share price has remained lacklustre lately, losing 2% in the last one year while remaining flat year-to-date (YTD), up 0.54%.

However, in the last two years, Vedanta's stock has gained 91% and even delivered multibagger returns over the five years to the tune of 241%.

Vedanta Demerger Delays While Vedanta has rewarded shareholders with an impressive dividend, it continues to face hurdles with respect to its proposed demerger.

According to media reports, the Indian government has objected to miner Vedanta's planned split into four new companies, arguing that the demerger could hinder its ability to recover dues from the company.

Furthermore, the NCLT has deferred the next hearing to September 17, as per reports.