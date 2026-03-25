Vedanta dividend record date approaches: Check last day to buy shares to be eligible for ₹11 dividend

Vedanta share price gained over 2% on Wednesday led by strong buying momentum, ahead of the dividend record date. Vedanta shares rose as much as 2.57% to ₹668.50 apiece on the BSE.

The Anil Agarwal-led mining major had announced a dividend of ₹11 per share, and investors looking to receive the dividend must buy Vedanta shares today as the stock goes es-dividend on Friday.

The Board of Directors of Vedanta on March 23, had approved the third Interim Dividend of ₹11 per equity share on face value of ₹1 each for the Financial Year 2025-26 amounting to ₹4,300 crore.

Vedanta dividend record date has been fixed as on March 28, Saturday, to determine the eligibility of shareholders set to receive the dividend.

The Indian stock market will remain closed on March 28 - the Vedanta dividend record date - as it falls on the weekend. Therefore, investors looking to be eligible to receive the dividend need to get the Vedanta shares credited to their demat accounts on March 27, Friday.

Additionally, there is a stock market holiday on March 26, Thursday, on account of Shri Ram Navami. As the stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, the last day to buy Vedanta shares in order to be eligible for the dividend payout will be March 25, Wednesday.

As per the T+1 settlement rule, investors buying Vedanta shares today, March 25 will likely get the shares credited to their demat accounts on March 27, which is before the dividend record date. Hence, today is the last day to buy Vedanta shares to receive the dividend of ₹11 per share.

In FY26 so far, Vedanta has announced dividends three times. IT has declared a total dividend of ₹34 in the current financial year.

Vedanta Share Price Performance Vedanta share price has fallen over 8% in one month, but has risen 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has rallied 44% on six months, and has delivered multibagger returns of 146% in two years, and strong 200% returns in five years.