Subscribe

Vedanta dividend record date approaches: Check last day to buy shares to be eligible for ₹11 dividend

Vedanta share price has fallen over 8% in one month, but has risen 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has rallied 44% on six months, and has delivered multibagger returns of 146% in two years, and strong 200% returns in five years.

Ankit Gohel
Published25 Mar 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Advertisement
Vedanta dividend record date has been fixed as on March 28, Saturday, to determine the eligibility of shareholders set to receive the dividend.
Vedanta dividend record date has been fixed as on March 28, Saturday, to determine the eligibility of shareholders set to receive the dividend.(Photo: REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Vedanta share price gained over 2% on Wednesday led by strong buying momentum, ahead of the dividend record date. Vedanta shares rose as much as 2.57% to 668.50 apiece on the BSE.

The Anil Agarwal-led mining major had announced a dividend of 11 per share, and investors looking to receive the dividend must buy Vedanta shares today as the stock goes es-dividend on Friday.

The Board of Directors of Vedanta on March 23, had approved the third Interim Dividend of 11 per equity share on face value of 1 each for the Financial Year 2025-26 amounting to 4,300 crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | Sensex jumps 1,200 points. Why is stock market rising?

Vedanta dividend record date has been fixed as on March 28, Saturday, to determine the eligibility of shareholders set to receive the dividend.

The Indian stock market will remain closed on March 28 - the Vedanta dividend record date - as it falls on the weekend. Therefore, investors looking to be eligible to receive the dividend need to get the Vedanta shares credited to their demat accounts on March 27, Friday.

Additionally, there is a stock market holiday on March 26, Thursday, on account of Shri Ram Navami. As the stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, the last day to buy Vedanta shares in order to be eligible for the dividend payout will be March 25, Wednesday.

Also Read | Small-cap defence stock jumps 14% after order win update

As per the T+1 settlement rule, investors buying Vedanta shares today, March 25 will likely get the shares credited to their demat accounts on March 27, which is before the dividend record date. Hence, today is the last day to buy Vedanta shares to receive the dividend of 11 per share.

Advertisement

In FY26 so far, Vedanta has announced dividends three times. IT has declared a total dividend of 34 in the current financial year.

Vedanta Share Price Performance

Vedanta share price has fallen over 8% in one month, but has risen 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has rallied 44% on six months, and has delivered multibagger returns of 146% in two years, and strong 200% returns in five years.

At 11:00 AM, Vedanta share price was trading 2.22% higher at 666.25 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

Vedanta
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsVedanta dividend record date approaches: Check last day to buy shares to be eligible for ₹11 dividend
Read Next Story