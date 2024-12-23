Dividend Stock: For Vedanta Ltd , today is the last day to buy shares to be eligible for dividend payout . Vedanta had declared fourth Interim Dividend of ₹ 8.5/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity record date for which had been set as Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

The record date means that investors will need to buy shares of Vedanta Ltd, a day prior to the record date (i.e Monday 23, December 2024) for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders on the record date, for receiving dividend payout.

The Vedanta share price opened at ₹480.80 on the BSE on Monday, sh]lightly hogher than previous closing price of ₹477.50. The Vedanta share price therafter gained and hit highs of ₹484.70 marking gains of 1.5%.

Vedanta Dividend details Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited at their meeting held on. Monday, December 16, 2024, has considered and approved the Fourth Interim Dividend of ₹ 8.5/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. ₹ 3,324 Crores.

Record date and Dividend payout date The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend had been set by Vedanta as Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Vedanta had said that the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Vedanta earlier dividend details Vedanta earlier in September had announced a Third interim dividend- ₹20 per share. The same translated in to a total payout of ₹7,821 crore, with an ex-date of September 10, 2024.

Vedanta also had announced its second interim dividend of ₹4 per share, totalling ₹1,564 crore in August with the ex-date for this being August 2, 2024.

Vedanta Limited had issued its first interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share in May.