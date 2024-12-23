Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vedanta Dividend: Today is the last day to buy shares and being eligible for payout

Vedanta Dividend: Today is the last day to buy shares and being eligible for payout

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Dividend Stock: For Vedanta Ltd , today is the last day to buy shares to be eligible for dividend payout. Vedanta had declared fourth Interim Dividend of 8.5/- per equity share on face value of 1/- per equity record date for which, had been set for Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Vedanta- record date for dividend payout is Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Dividend Stock: For Vedanta Ltd , today is the last day to buy shares to be eligible for dividend payout . Vedanta had declared fourth Interim Dividend of 8.5/- per equity share on face value of 1/- per equity record date for which had been set as Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

The record date means that investors will need to buy shares of Vedanta Ltd, a day prior to the record date (i.e Monday 23, December 2024) for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders on the record date, for receiving dividend payout.

The Vedanta share price opened at 480.80 on the BSE on Monday, sh]lightly hogher than previous closing price of 477.50. The Vedanta share price therafter gained and hit highs of 484.70 marking gains of 1.5%.

Vedanta Dividend details

Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited at their meeting held on. Monday, December 16, 2024, has considered and approved the Fourth Interim Dividend of 8.5/- per equity share on face value of 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. 3,324 Crores.

Record date and Dividend payout date

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend had been set by Vedanta as Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Vedanta had said that the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Vedanta earlier dividend details

Vedanta earlier in September had announced a Third interim dividend- 20 per share. The same translated in to a total payout of 7,821 crore, with an ex-date of September 10, 2024.

Vedanta also had announced its second interim dividend of 4 per share, totalling 1,564 crore in August with the ex-date for this being August 2, 2024.

Vedanta Limited had issued its first interim dividend of 11 per equity share in May.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
