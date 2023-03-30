Vedanta dividend yield at 28% in one year. Beats PPF, EPF, mutual funds, bank FD return2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Vedanta dividend in last one year stands at ₹101.50 per share
Vedanta dividend 2023: The dividend stock has announced fifth interim dividend in the financial year 2022-23. After ₹20.50 per share dividend declared recently, the Vedanta dividend yield in last one year stands at around 28 per cent, which is much higher than the return given by Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and bank fixed deposit (FD). In fact, this dividend yield of 28 per cent in last one year is higher than the expected long term return from equity mutual funds.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×