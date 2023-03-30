Beats PPF, EPF, bank FD, equity mutual funds return

Comparing this 25 per cent dividend yield given by Vedanta in last one year, PPF interest rate has remained uniform at 7.10 per cent in last one year, whereas EPF interest rate remained at 8.10 per cent. Recently, it has been raised to 8.15 per cent, which is still far away from 25 per cent annual dividend yield of Vedanta Ltd. In last one year bank fixed deposit (FD) interest rate has surged from around 5.50 per cent to around 7 per cent, but it is still much below from the Vedanta dividend yield in last one year.