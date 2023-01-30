Vedanta dividend yield makes 'stock attractive', brokerages bullish2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:12 AM IST
- Vedanta announced the fourth interim dividend of ₹12.50 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23
Vedanta Ltd reported an over 41% drop in consolidated net profit at ₹2,464 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to ₹4,164 crore in the year-ago period whereas its income rose slightly to ₹34,818 crore from ₹34,674 crore year-on-year (YoY). Its board approved the fourth interim dividend of ₹12.50 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23, amounting to ₹4,647 crore.
