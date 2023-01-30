Vedanta dividend yield makes 'stock attractive', brokerages bullish

Vedanta recently commenced its operations at the Jamkhani coal mine and with more mines scheduled to open, Vedanta is on track to achieve 100% self-sufficiency in thermal coal. This would be a structural move towards reducing CoP, as per analysts. Vedanta expects the deal with Hindustan Zinc to fructify as it is value accretive to both the entities. The funds received by the company would be deployed based on its capital allocation policy. It could be used to pay dividend, capex and other purpose, the brokerage added.