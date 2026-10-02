Vedanta firms dividend comparison: Which firm is real king? Vedanta Iron, Vedanta Oil & Gas, or Vedanta Aluminium?

Vedanta firms dividend comparison: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited is known for its strong dividend payout track record. Nearly five months after Vedanta demerger, where does the best opportunity for dividend lies: Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Iron & Steel, or the residual Vedanta Limited? Let’s find out.

Vedanta Limited has declared nearly 49 dividends since July 23, 2001. The last dividend announced by Vedanta Limited was of ₹11 per share before demerger. The residual firm has not announced any payout since spin off.

Which Vedanta Group firm has announced dividend since demerger? Vedanta Aluminium Metal is the only company which has declared dividend since demerger. The Vedanta Group’s metal arm has announced an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. This means that the company had announced 800% dividend of the stock’s face value.

Vedanta Group dividend comparison, stock return

Vedanta Group subsidiary Dividend announced since demerger CMP (on October 1, 2026) Stock return in 3 months Vedanta Limited None 252 -9% Vedanta Iron and Steel None 31.7 -25.79% Vedanta Aluminium Metal ₹ 8 402.75 -11.11% Vedanta Power None 32.77 -25.85% Vedanta Oil & Gas None 31.98 -17.44%

Which Vedanta Group has the best dividend opportunity? While Vedanta Aluminium is the only company which has announced a payout since demerger, residual Vedanta Limited continues to be a top choice for constant income payout, according to Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, Share.Market by PhonePe.

“From an income perspective, residual Vedanta Limited continues to offer the most attractive dividend profile among the five equities. As the primary holding company receiving dividend inflows from high-margin subsidiaries like Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta Limited functions as the main cash-distribution vehicle for the group, delivering consistent dividend visibility compared to the newly listed operational units,” stated Mayank Jain.

Vedanta demerger Vedanta demerger came into effect in May, 2026. The company had fixed May 1 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the spin off.