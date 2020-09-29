Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Vedanta gets in-principle nod for delisting from BSE, NSE
VRL, which owns 50.1 per cent of Vedanta, offered to acquire all of the balance 49.9 per cent shareholding held by the public and delist the company.
Vedanta gets in-principle nod for delisting from BSE, NSE

1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2020, 10:23 AM IST PTI

  • Post approval, the company's parent Vedanta Resources (VRL) and its subsidiaries issued a public announcement with regard to the delisting offer

NEW DELHI : Billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta on Tuesday said it has received in-principle approval from stock exchanges -- BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) -- for its delisting from the bourses.

Post approval, the company's parent Vedanta Resources (VRL) and its subsidiaries issued a public announcement with regard to the delisting offer.

"...BSE and National Stock Exchange of India have issued their in-principle approval for the delisting offer pursuant to their letters each dated September 28, 2020," Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.

Vedanta Resources and its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries - Vedanta Holdings Mauritius and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II - have also issued a public announcement with regard to the delisting offer on Tuesday.

In June this year, Vedanta had received shareholders' nod for delisting the company. The firm, through a postal ballot, had sought shareholders' nod to delist after VRL offered to buy out about 49.9 per cent of public shareholding at a price of 87.5 per share.

On May 18, Agarwal-chaired board of directors of Vedanta approved its parent VRL's open offer.

Shares of Vedanta were trading 0.18 per cent higher at 139.30 apiece on BSE.

