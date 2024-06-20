Vedanta Group shines on D-Street! Mcap surges by ₹2.2 lakh crore so far in FY25; board approves fundraising via NCDs
The market capitalisation of the Vedanta Group surged by over ₹2.2 lakh crore between March 28 and June 20, 2024, according to stock exchange data.
Vedanta Group comprising, Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd, have generated the maximum wealth for investors on the Dalal Street in the current fiscal so far, with the combined market valuation of both firms surging by ₹2.2 lakh crore. The market capitalisation of the Vedanta Group surged by over ₹2.2 lakh crore between March 28 and June 20, 2024, according to stock exchange data.
