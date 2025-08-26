Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya are among key stocks to trade ex-date for dividend and bonus shares soon

Dividend Stocks 2025: Vedanta, HDFC Bank, and Karur Vysya are among the key stocks to trade ex-date for dividend and bonus shares soon. Investors need to buy shares of some of these companies at least one day prior to the record date for dividend or bonus shares.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated26 Aug 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Dividend Stocks 2025: Vedanta, The key stocks to trade ex-date for dividend and bonus shares soon.
Dividend Stocks 2025: Vedanta, The key stocks to trade ex-date for dividend and bonus shares soon.(Pixabay)

Dividend Stocks 2025: Vedanta, HDFC Bank, and Karur Vysya are among the key stocks to trade ex-date for dividend and bonus shares soon. Today is the last date to buy shares of some of these companies, while yesterday was the date to buy shares of these companies to be eligible for receiving dividend or bonus shares.

These firms, like many others, have set August 27 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments or bonus share issues.

To qualify for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day prior to the record date. Hence for some stocks yesterday and for others today is the last date to buy shares of these companies

 

Bonus share and other details

HDFC Bank Ltd—The Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited had approved the issuing of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, meaning one equity share for every one equity share held by shareholders on the record date of August 27, 2025.Since the record date is tomorrow, which also is a trading holiday, the investors need to buy shares of HDFC Bank today in order to be eligible to receive bonus shares.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd—The board of the company had announced issuing bonus equity shares in a 1:5 ratio, with one equity share equal to the face value? 2/- per 5 (five) fully paid-up equity shares of 2/- apiece owned by Bank Members as of the Record Date.

The record date for determining the entitlement of the members of the bank to receiving bonus equity shares is 26th August, 2025. Hence, investors needed to buy shares of Karur Vysya Bank yesterday to be eligible to receive bonus shares.

Dividend amount and other details

Vedanta Ltd—On August 21, 2025, Vedanta's board approved a second interim dividend of 16/- per equity share on a face value of 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26, totaling about 6,256 crores.

The dividend payment record date is set for Wednesday, August 27, 2025. and hence investors need to buy shares of Vedanta today in order to be eligible to receive bonus shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

DividendEx DividendDividend StocksVedantaHDFC BankKarur Vysya BankBonus Shares
