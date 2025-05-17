Vedanta, Hindalco Nalco share prices rise: US- China tariff talks raise hope but caution persists on base metal prices

Metal Stocks: Vedanta, Hindalco, Nalco share prices rebounded 4-13% during week ending 16 May 2025. While the US- China tariff talks raise hopes on improvement on base metal prices, however caution still prevails. say analysts

Vedanta, Hindalco, Nalco share price movement Vedanta, Hindalco, Nalco share prices saw a good rebound with 4-13% regained during week ending 16 May 2025 over the week ending 9 May 2025. The National Aluminium Company Ltd or NALCO share price was the largest gainer follower by Vedanta share price that too registered slightly more than 7% gains

The progress in the US-China tariff talks has lifted sentiments. The China remains the largest consumer of commodities and thereby influences the pries on most commodities including metals

Base metal price movement The Aluminium price on the London metal Exchange or the LME that had dipped to below $2300 a tonne in the first fortnight of April, on Aluminum demand concerns led by Trump Tariff, however have improved to around $2475 a tonne levels now. However the same are lower than near term peaks of more than $ 2700 a tonne levels in March 2025.

The Copper LME prices too have improved from sub $8600 a tonne levels in first fortnight of April 2025 to $9475 levels now

All the improvement in base metal prices has been led by easing tariff concerns though negotiations between US-China and other countries still continue.

Analysts views According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, base metals have been caught in between supply surplus forecasts for most metals, weakening PMI figures, and constant updates on negotiations between US-China, keeping market participants on edge and uncertain about the future path.

They add that positive shift in US-China trade relations, provide temporary relief to base metal prices, however the caution remains necessary. The strengthening of the dollar, driven by optimism around the tariff deal, could present headwinds for metal prices, said MOFSL. Though the newly announced tariff rates are less severe than expected, they still represent a significant obstacle to global trade, potentially dampening demand for raw materials. Copper prices are expected to fluctuate between $9,000 and $10,200 on the LME, with persistent volatility anticipated. A cautious, well-informed approach is advised for market participant, they said

