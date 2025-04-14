Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India among top 5 large cap dividend yield stocks in last 1 year

  • Dividend Stocks: Discover the top five large-cap stocks with remarkable dividend yields over the past year. Vedanta Ltd tops the list with a stunning 12% yield, followed by Hindustan Zinc and Coal India 

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated14 Apr 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Dividend Stocks: Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc Coal India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are the 5 large cap highest dividend yield large cap stocks suggests Axis Securities data

Significance of Dividend Yield

A financial statistic called the dividend yield illustrates how much a business distributes in dividends annually in relation to the price of its stock. A dividend yield of three to five percent or higher is regarded as good.

But the state of the market also plays a role. One of the key elements that investors take into account when purchasing dividend-paying equities is dividend yield. It serves as a gauge.

Top Large cap dividend stocks

Vedanta Ltd with a dividend yield of 12% leads the table of large cap stocks . The total dividend declared for FY 2024-25 currently stands at 43.5/- per equity share on face value off 1/- per equity share.

While the company on 16 December 2024,had declared the fourth interim dividend of 8.5/- per equity share on face value on I/- per equity share for FY 2024-25, with record date on l24 Dec 2024, the company earlier had declared interim dividend of 20.00 per share with record date on 10 Sep 2024, An interim dividend of 4.00 per share was paid by the company in August 2024 while earlier it also paid an interim dividend of 11 per equity share with record date on 25 May 2024

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is another subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd that has rewarded the investors with a dividend yield of 7%. The Dividend paid by Hindustan Zinc during the past 12 Months stands at 29.

Coal India Limited dividend yield of 7% is also comparable to Hindustan Zinc. Coal India has paid dividend of 26.35 during last 12 months

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) is also not far behind. having given dividend yield of 6%. The Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has paid dividend of 13.5 per equity share during last 12 months

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) also has given a dividend yield of 6% during last 12 months. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has paid 15.5 per equity share during last 12 months.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

First Published:14 Apr 2025, 09:38 AM IST
