Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India among top 5 large cap dividend yield stocks in last 1 year

Dividend Stocks: Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc Coal India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are the 5 large cap highest dividend yield large cap stocks suggests Axis Securities data

Significance of Dividend Yield A financial statistic called the dividend yield illustrates how much a business distributes in dividends annually in relation to the price of its stock. A dividend yield of three to five percent or higher is regarded as good.

But the state of the market also plays a role. One of the key elements that investors take into account when purchasing dividend-paying equities is dividend yield. It serves as a gauge.

Top Large cap dividend stocks Vedanta Ltd with a dividend yield of 12% leads the table of large cap stocks . The total dividend declared for FY 2024-25 currently stands at ₹43.5/- per equity share on face value off 1/- per equity share.

While the company on 16 December 2024,had declared the fourth interim dividend of ₹8.5/- per equity share on face value on I/- per equity share for FY 2024-25, with record date on l24 Dec 2024, the company earlier had declared interim dividend of ₹20.00 per share with record date on 10 Sep 2024, An interim dividend of ₹4.00 per share was paid by the company in August 2024 while earlier it also paid an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share with record date on 25 May 2024

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is another subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd that has rewarded the investors with a dividend yield of 7%. The Dividend paid by Hindustan Zinc during the past 12 Months stands at ₹29.

Coal India Limited dividend yield of 7% is also comparable to Hindustan Zinc. Coal India has paid dividend of ₹26.35 during last 12 months

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) is also not far behind. having given dividend yield of 6%. The Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has paid dividend of ₹13.5 per equity share during last 12 months

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) also has given a dividend yield of 6% during last 12 months. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has paid ₹15.5 per equity share during last 12 months.