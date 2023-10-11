Vedanta incorporates Vedanta Base Metals; shares gain over 3% as company steps ahead towards demerger
Vedanta Ltd incorporates Vedanta Base Metals Ltd with authorized share capital of ₹1 lakh. Vedanta share price jumps over 3% following the news of demerger.
Vedanta news: Vedanta Ltd has incorporated its base metals unit Vedanta Base Metals Ltd with an authorised share capital of ₹1 lakh, the company said in an exchange filing today.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message