Vedanta Iron, Vedanta Oil and Gas to Vedanta Power: All Vedanta Group stocks in red- Opportunity for bottom fishing?

Shares of all Vedanta Group stocks including Vedanta Limited, Vedanta Iron and Steel, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta Aluminium, etc were trading under pressure during the early hours of the Tuesday’s trading session.

Vedanta Group stocks in red The recent decline in the Vedanta Group stocks has come as nearly all six of them continued to decline over the last one month. Out of all of them, Vedanta Iron & Steel has declined nearly 17.65% over the past one month.

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SCRIP BSE PRICE (Rs) HINDUSTAN ZINC 565.60 -1.63% ↓ VEDANTA 258.25 -0.67% ↓ VEDANTA ALUMINIUM METAL LTD. 418.10 -0.37% ↓ VEDANTA IRON AND STEEL LTD. 31.49 0.13% ↑ VEDANTA OIL AND GAS LTD. 33.00 -0.93% ↓ VEDANTA POWER LTD. 32.05 -0.28% ↓ Share price during Tuesday's intraday trading session

Vedanta Limited share price trend Vedanta Limited share price opened lower on Tuesday and saw mild recovery during the day. Vedanta share price was trading marginally lower at ₹258.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,00,927.12 crore at 10 am on Tuesday. The stock has delivered a negative 10% return in one month. Its share price value has surged 19% in 2026 so far and around 58% in one year.

Vedanta Ltd technical outlook "The broader trend remains weak below key moving averages. RSI at 42.1 has recovered. Support is ₹250, with major resistance at ₹270," explained Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Vedanta Iron and Steel share price trend Vedanta Iron and Steel stock opened lower today but saw some recovery in the next thirty minutes. The metal stock was trading marginally higher at ₹31.48 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹5,321.45 crore at 10 am on Tuesday. Its share price value has declined 18.48% in one month and around 3% in three months.

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Vedanta Iron & Steel technical outlook "The broader trend remains bearish, but the stock is attempting to form a base around ₹30–31. RSI at 42.7 indicates some momentum recovery. Resistance is ₹33–33.5; a sustained move above ₹33.5 could strengthen the recovery," noted the expert.

Vedanta Aluminium share price trend Vedanta Aluminium Metal stock dipped to an intraday low of ₹416.75 per share on BSE on Tuesday. The stock staged some recovery and was up 0.05% at ₹419.85 per share at 10:10 am. Vedanta Aluminium Metal’s stock value has declined 8% in one month and around 7.24% in three months.

Vedanta Aluminium technical outlook "Price remains below both moving averages, keeping the trend weak.RSI at 43.4 has recovered. Support is ₹405–410, while ₹427–438 is the major resistance zone," explained Virat Jagad.

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Vedanta Power share price trend Vedanta Power stock was trading 0.34% lower at ₹32.03 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹12,524.97 crore at 10:13 am. The stock has touched an intraday low of ₹31.80 per share. Vedanta Power’s share price value has declined close to 12.63% in one month. But the stock has jumped nearly 3% in one week.

Vedanta Power share price outlook The trend around the stock remains bearish, with price below key moving averages. "RSI near 40 shows weak but improving momentum. Support is ₹30.5–32, while resistance is ₹33 and ₹35.2. A move above ₹33.5 could improve the short-term structure," stated Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Vedanta Oil & Gas share price trend Vedanta Oil & Gas share price was trading 0.63% lower at ₹33.08 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹12,935.56 crore at 10:15 am. The stock has delivered a negative 18% return in one month.

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Vedanta Oil & Gas technical outlook "Momentum remains weak, with price below both moving averages and RSI at 37. Support is ₹32–32.5, while resistance is ₹35.4–36.1. A break below ₹32 could extend the decline," Jagad added.

Hindustan Zinc share price trend Hindustan Zinc share price today was down 1.22% at ₹565.35 apiece on BSE at 10:15 am. The stock value has declined nearly 8.98% in one month. Its share price value has surged 11% in six months, but has declined 7.5% in 2026 so far.

Hindustan Zinc technical outlook “The stock is consolidating within a symmetrical triangle and remains above the 200-day moving average. However, RSI below 50 indicates weak momentum. Support is ₹547–550, while ₹570–575 is the key breakout zone.”

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Vedanta Group stocks falls as much as 18% in one month. Time for bottom fishing? The recent dip in Vedanta Group stocks would offer attractive valuation to investors for fresh entry, but the bottom fishing exercise needs to be selective rather than purely on account of the price decline, highlighted Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulakara Pvt. Ltd.

"The charts are approaching support zones, but most are not showing confirmed reversals yet. The broader market is also under pressure: Nifty fell 1.56% on September 28 amid the oil/geopolitical shock" explained Jagad.

"Rising crude oil prices, uncertain and volatile markets, and metal prices are affecting sentiment, but there is a varied earnings structure and execution potential for each of the split-off companies. The investor needs to analyze the individual companies based on valuation, financial leverage, cash flow generation, and operating efficiency," noted Siddharth Maurya.

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