Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd is the new target of the bears, said independent market advisor Sandip Sabharwal of asksandipsabharwal.com.

Sabharwal also said that he is not exactly bullish on commodity companies, however, the finfluencer added, talks of a potential default seem too farfetched.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd surged 3.76 per cent to close at ₹278.55 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trade after the Anil Agarwal company said that it has enough means to meet debt repayment liabilities in the coming quarters as it looked to assuage investor concerns around its financial position.

The company added that it has pre-paid all of its maturities due till March 2023 and has ‘deleveraged by $2 billion in the past 11 months’. Thus, it has achieved half of its $4 billion 3-year debt reduction commitment in the first year, ahead of its plans for this fiscal.

Concerns were raised after state-owned Hindustan Zinc's $2.98 billion plan to acquire Vedanta Ltd's zinc assets was opposed by the government, which owns 30 per cent of HZL. Government officials want HZL to explore alternative strategies without using its cash reserve.

"Vedanta Resources Limited has pre-paid all of its maturities due till March 2023 and has deleveraged by USD 2 billion in the past 11 months. Thus, it has achieved half of its USD 4 billion 3-year debt reduction commitment in the first year, ahead of its plans for this fiscal," the firm said in a statement.

The stock had dipped around 14 per cent in the previous session after the road block in its acquisition of Hindustan Zinc and sharp rise in US dollar that led to depreciation of Vedanta bond yield.