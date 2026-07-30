Vedanta Oil and Gas share price fell 5.5% even after the Vedanta demerger firm turned profitable in Q1

Vedanta Oil and Gas Q1 results: Vedanta Oil and Gas shares declined 5.5% on Thursday, July 30, after the recently demerged Vedanta entity reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 2026.
The company, which was earlier part of Vedanta Ltd., returned to profitability in the first quarter of FY27, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. It reported a consolidated net profit of ₹945 crore for the June quarter, compared with a net loss of ₹103 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Revenue from operations increased 8.5% year-on-year to ₹2,507 crore from ₹2,311 crore in the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 61.2% to ₹814 crore from ₹505 crore a year earlier.
EBITDA margin expanded sharply by 1,060 basis points to 32.5%, compared with 21.9% in the year-ago period. The company noted that the June quarter included a one-time loss of ₹441 crore.
Commenting on the quarterly performance, Vedanta Oil and Gas Chief Financial Officer Arpit Mundra said, “We delivered a strong Q1 FY27 performance, driven by favourable commodity prices, healthy realizations, and strong operational discipline. Our focus on cost efficiency and value maximization enabled us to translate a supportive pricing environment into strong financials while continuing to invest in future growth.”
Operationally, the company reported an average gross operated production of 77.7 kboepd across its assets, while average working interest production stood at 51.1 kboepd. During the quarter, total gross oil and gas production reached 7.1 million boe, while total working interest production was 4.7 million boe.
Vedanta Oil and Gas also announced a gas discovery at the Kaam BCP-1ST well, drilled under its Deep Gas exploration campaign in the Kameshwari-Graben area of the RJ-ON-90/1 block in Rajasthan's Barmer Basin. The company said it will carry out detailed technical and commercial evaluations of the discovery.
Highlighting the company's progress following its listing, Jim Johnny Gast, Interim CEO and Whole Time Director of Vedanta Oil and Gas, said, “Q1FY27 marked a defining milestone in our journey with the company’s listing on the BSE and NSE. The quarter's performance reflects the resilience of our business and our focus on operational excellence, exploration success with Deep Gas discovery, and disciplined capital allocation.”
The Vedanta Group stock fell as much as 5.5% to an intraday low of ₹33.20 apiece on the BSE. The share had touched its 52-week high of ₹47.67 on July 3, 2026, while its 52-week low stood at ₹30.50 on June 19, 2026. It has added around 3% in the last 1 week and around 4.5% in the last 1 month.
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