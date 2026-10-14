Vedanta Power shares jump 13% today after a 5-day loss - Can a rebound in the stock sustain? Tech experts decode

Vedanta Power shares surged as much as 13% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 14 October, looking set to snap their five-day losing streak. Vedanta Power share price opened at ₹30.54 against its previous close of ₹30.24 and jumped 13.3% to an intraday high of ₹34.25. The sharp jump in the stock price followed a spurt of more than threefold in volume.

Vedanta Power share price trend On a monthly scale, the stock is flat so far in October after a nearly 7% fall in the previous month. Over the last three months, the stock has declined 18%, compared to a 5% drop in the equity benchmark Sensex.

Vedanta Power shares hit their 52-week high of ₹52.49 on 3 July and a 52-week low of ₹29.92 on 13 October this year.

Metals and mining major Vedanta demerged into Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron & Steel, and Vedanta Limited this year, with a demerger record date of 1 May 2026.

Can a rebound in the stock today sustain? According to Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, Vedanta Power has been in a downtrend with the formation of lower highs and lower lows. The stock has been falling in a corrective structure and looks incomplete as of now.

Thukral believes that there is a high possibility that the stock will experience resistance in the range of ₹34 and ₹36, and a fresh round of selling could be observed.

However, Thukral added that based on the current formations, the stock has potential long-term bullish implications, and it could be bought on dips near the ₹26 to ₹28 range, which could be the range where the stock bottoms out.

View full Image View full Image Vedanta Power technical chart ( AT Research and Risk Managers )

"The stock is in a downtrend and moving in a corrective structure which looks incomplete. So, any bounce towards the resistance zone is an exit opportunity for now. Any sustained move above ₹36 invalidates the view of an immediate fresh bottom in the stock," said Thukral.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, said the stock is going through a base-building process around current levels, hovering in a range of ₹29.90– ₹35 since 2 September 2026.

"Going ahead, a decisive close above ₹35 will be a positive development that could lead the stock towards ₹38– ₹38.50 levels in the near term. On the downside, the ₹29.90– ₹30 zone will provide strong support," said Kumar.

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